14,000 dog-bite cases in three months in Larkana

LARKANA: Around 14,000 dog-bite cases were reported in the district of Larkana between February and April 2018.

Reportedly, a single-injection treatment administered to all of them at the Dog Bite Treatment Centre, which was established at the commissioner’s office about five years ago.

Meanwhile, the District Health Officer (DHO), Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Peoples’ Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) and Integrated Health Services (IHS) supplied anti-rabies vaccines (ARV) injections to the centre in equal proportion for the treatment of the infected patients.

The ARV injections are imported from China, United Kingdom, India and other countries as the vaccines are not produced in Pakistan.

Responding effectively, the Larkana Division Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Abbas Baloch constituted an Anti-Rabies and Snake Bite Committee, which is headed by the deputy commissioner as convener. The committee also includes additional deputy commissioner, Chandkian Health Foundation (CHF) president, District Council chairman, medical superintendent, DHO, IHS district manager and PPHI district support manager.

CHF president Dr Khalil Ahmed Katpar told Daily Times that their delegation apprised DC about an increase in the number of dog-bite cases in Larkana.

The delegation further informed him that the treatment is available at the centre only during morning shifts that cause a difficulty for the patients who arrive in the evenings for treatment.

“ARV centre must function accordingly with WHO standards,” Dr Katpar remarked while identifying unavailable resources including stitching and washing area facilities.

Furthermore, the centre has no trained or professional staff and there is no process to save the data of dog-bite cases.

Dr Katpar pledged to establish a new centre at CMCH casualty that would operate in evenings and night shifts as well.

“The data of patients will be saved accordingly at the new centre,” he maintained adding that CHF will fund the required resources including furniture and computers.

He claimed that CHF consists of doctors of Batch-4 of CMCH, who aim to serve the poverty-stricken people.

He vowed to run the existing centre in the commissioner’s office according to the set protocols and guidelines of World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The head of ARV department, Dr Nasim Salahuddin will visit the centre to suggest improvements and the stakeholders would continue to supply ARV and ASV injections,” he added.

He revealed that a multi-dose treatment has now been replaced by a single-injection treatment.

He said initially Larkana centre will be made operational for round the clock service and then this facility will be extended to other districts of the division.

Previously, the stakeholders have fought against each other to claim their jurisdiction regarding the administration of treatment, causing patients to suffer miserably, and despite the fact that funds were allocated annually for procurement of drugs and medicines.

