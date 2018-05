Hold my hand, take me to he land,

Where name nor brand,

Will come in between true friends,

Shall go to their house,

Feeling like a louse,

Smiles, warmth, mirth and cheer,

Encompass me from all sides…

Take me away from my swing of mood,

Feel I well and good.

True friendship is hard to find,

With materialism in mind.

Wherever you are, come and touch me,

For mi am abound with sincerity,

A friend I receive…

To avoid the mire….

Always be there.

Give meaning to my blank stare.

Published in Daily Times, May 28th 2018.