Here’s what’s next for Harvey Weinstein after first charges filed

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was charged with rape and several other counts of sexual abuse after handing himself in to police.

The charges come after dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct were made against the producer, although they relate to only two accusers. Weinstein denies non-consensual sexual misconduct and is expected to plead not guilty.

The development was welcomed by his accusers, with the actress Rose McGowan hailing it as a “significant moment”. Despite the avalanche of accusations against Mr Weinstein and the vast media coverage of his disgrace, these are the first criminal charges to be brought against him.

‘The arrest and ensuing charges are the result of a joint investigation between the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney’

They mark the beginning of the next chapter in the case against him – a shift, if he is indicted, from the court of public opinion to the court of law. Below we’ve looked at how that process might unfold.

On Friday, Weinstein was arrested and charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct. The charges relate to incidents involving two women: one identified by her lawyer as the former actress Lucia Evans; the other unnamed.

“The arrest and ensuing charges are the result of a joint investigation between the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney,” the New York City Police Department said in a statement.

Weinstein could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of rape or a criminal sex act, officials said. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, told reporters his client would plead not guilty to all charges.

He can face further charges. The Manhattan District Attorney’s inquiry that was mentioned in the police statement is still ongoing, meaning it may uncover new evidence. Elsewhere, police in California and the UK are investigating allegations of sexual misconduct, which could produce fresh charges.

London’s Metropolitan Police said last year that Weinstein had been accused of assaulting three women in separate incidents in the late 1980s, 1992, 2010, 2011 and 2015. If the prosecution in the Weinstein case can attempt to demonstrate in court that the two accusers in his case are two of many with similar stories, it could bolster the chances of a conviction.

What now for Weinstein?

He has been released on $1m (£751,000) bail, and has agreed to wear a GPS tracker and to surrender his passport. His next court appearance will be on 30 July, where he may find out if the grand jury has decided to indict him.

Published in Daily Times, May 28th 2018.