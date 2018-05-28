Emilia Wickstead claims Meghan Markle’s wedding dress was identical to one of her designs

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress may have been designed by one of the fashion industry’s biggest names but it seems not everyone was a fan. The new Duchess of Sussex chose Clare Waight Keller, the first female creative director for Givenchy, to design her wedding dress which was inspired by the work of late Hubert de Givenchy.

However, British-based New Zealand-born designer Emilia Wickstead has taken issue with the creation claiming that it is “identical” to one of her own. “Her dress is identical to one of our dresses,” Wickstead told the Daily Mail.

“Apparently a lot of commentators were saying, ‘It’s an Emilia Wickstead dress.'”

The design Wickstead is referring to is the eponymous brand’s “Helene wedding dress” which also features a boatneck collar and long sleeves.

But, Wickstead’s criticism of the gown didn’t stop there. She went on to accuse Markle’s dress of being ill-fitting, saying: “If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose.”

She also wasn’t a fan of Meghan’s hairdo for the ceremony, adding: “I was like, ‘Hold the wisps [of her hair] back — it’s a Royal Wedding for God’s sake.’” Wickstead isn’t the only person taking up issue with Markle’s gown. Appearing on Entertainment Tonight during an American Idol filming singer Katy Perry didn’t hold back her thoughts.

In response to a question asking what she thought of the dress, Perry: “I would have done one more fitting.” “I’m never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you,” she told an international publication. The singer then went on to compare Markle’s dress to Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding dress by Alexander McQueen. “Kate, Kate, Kate won. Kate won!” Perry said unprompted.

