Paytm accused of providing data to Modi’s office

SRINAGAR: An Indian mobile wallet company was accused of providing personal data of residents of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to an Indian political party; and the statistics were provided on demand of Indian Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), said the Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

Paytm’s Senior Vice-President Ajay Shekhar Sharma recently shared a message on social media in which he said that the PMO wanted personal data of Paytm’s users since he thought it might include those involved in stone-pelting during protests in Kashmir last year.

“When the stone-pelting stopped there in Jammu and Kashmir, I personally got a phone call from the PMO. They told us to give them data, saying maybe some of the stone-pelters are Paytm users,” Shekhar remarked.

Paytm, however, has rubbished the allegations, claiming that there is no truth in them.

They said: “We will not sell, share or rent personal information to any third party or use any email address/mobile number for unsolicited emails and/or SMS. Any emails and/or SMS sent by Paytm will only be in connection with the provision of agreed services & products and this Privacy Policy.”

According to Tech Crunch, Paytm had 230 million users in India last year. A registered user has to complete their KYC with providing two government IDs (Aadhaar, Passport, PAN card, Ration Card) for them to be able to use the app and make transfers to other people.