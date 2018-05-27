Sartaj calls for improved Pak-Afghan economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz Sunday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan must focus on constructing road and railway linkages to improve export potential on both sides.

Speaking to a delegation headed by Advisor to President of Afghanistan Humayun Qayumi, Sartaj said that improved regional connectivity can play a vital role in development and prosperity of the two countries.

Sartaj also assured Pakistan’s full support and cooperation in different sectors to Afghanistan, while he emphasised on the importance of mutual trade and strengthening of bilateral ties.

He added that the people of Afghanistan have suffered for a lot of years and that they deserve swift improvements in economic and social sectors.

Both the sides agreed to hold meetings of the sub-working groups on regular basis in order to fast track the economic and development initiatives.