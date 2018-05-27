Water Shortage in Sindh could have adverse impact on agriculture

KARACHI: Water scarcity in the Sindh has reached 65 percent. This could lead to food deprivation if enough water is not provided to the province.

Mahmood Nawaz Shah President Sindh Abadgar Board stated recently that the production of different crops including cotton, sugarcane, and vegetables will also be significantly affected by the water shortage.

He added that in Sindh, the water level is very low which will lead to the cultivation of cotton crop only in 30 percent of the area instead of the expected 92 percent.

Furthermore, he requested the federal government to make the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and its mechanism of distributing water more transparent, and said that IRSA should distribute water equally amongst all the provinces.