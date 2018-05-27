There is no crime in demanding a separate province, says Sattar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement PIB chairperson Farooq Sattar said on Sunday that the struggle for the rights of Southern Punjab had just started.

While addressing a protest rally in Liaquatabad, Sattar remarked that their party’s new demand is to make either an administrative unit or a new province.

He claimed that if their party would make such an announcement, then a great number of people would come forward to support the cause. “There is no crime in demanding a separate province,” he further added.

Sattar then criticized the country’s landowners and said that they hindered the country’s progress.

He remarked, “The landowners occupy Sindh and seize our rights. We will not be enslaved by landowners,” he added.

He further went on to criticise Chief Minister Sindh for his recent speech in the Sindh Assembly, in which he stated, “I curse all those who demand a separate province for Muhajirs.”

Sattar said that CM Sindh has disowned the sacrifices of Muhajirs, and had cursed and abused all the founders of Pakistan. He also demanded that the CM apologise to the people for this.