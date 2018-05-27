Zardari aims to contest general elections from Nawabshah

KARACHI: Former president and co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday has announced to contest for a National Assembly seat in the upcoming general elections from Nawabshah.

He made the announcement while talking to the participants of an Iftar reception at Karachi. Zardari also predicted that no party would hold a majority in the next assembly.

While speaking to party workers on 12 January at Nawabshah, the party chairman had told the workers that he would contest from their city. He also instructed them to accelerate the election campaign as soon as possible.

Zardari has been elected a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) twice, once from Lyari, Karachi, in 1990 and the second time from Nawabshah in 1993.