Eager to cement economic ties with Russia: FPCCI

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday said the business community of Pakistan was eager to improve trade and economic relations with Russia. Pakistan and Russia are in various business deals worth over $10 billion which will take bilateral relations to new heights, said Mazhar Ali Nasir, FPCCI senior vice president while talking to Russian trade officials on the sidelines of the 22nd St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Pakistan and Russia have been trying to open a new chapter in their bilateral relations and the visit of FPCCI’s delegation is part of the efforts to increase bilateral trade.

Mazhar Ali Nasir said that Pakistan and Russia had adopted a pro-active approach to take the relationship forward and look for realising the potential in economic cooperation.

Published in Daily Times, May 27th 2018.