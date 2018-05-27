Yellow metal price remains under correction

KARACHI: Gold-Futures speculations and insignificant buying by leading buyers kept metal prices under technical correction while buyers in international and domestic market made cautious deals on Futures speculations related reports, metal traders said.

Commodity has been witnessing intermittent downward price trend since last week with some recession gained on some improvement. But all depends on Futures outlook of hedgers and gold speculators who are controlling over baseline value of metal, said metal experts.

Gold prices would come in green during next couple of weeks when gold was expected to get expensive substantially by Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 per tola on private buyers and retailers’ demand in domestic market. The gold trading closed at $1,302 an ounce in international market with $4 cents an ounce decline in price.

In domestic market yellow metal shed Rs 231 per tola to stay at Rs 56,299 per tola while in term of grammage it close at Rs 48,318 per ten grams with a loss of Rs 199 ten grams.

The gold price remained in the hands of manipulators in India, Pakistan and other major gold buying countries, as they remained busy influencing current prices and Futures on speculations. The potential buyers in India and Pakistan remained busy in hedging.

However the gold hedgers made some cautious deals. The general buyers remained on sidelines anticipating further easing in price in coming days on dollar-rupee parity.

Buyers made deals according to their immediate needs. Local trading in gold remained dull on back of insignificant buying.

