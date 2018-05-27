Protesting paramedics seek regularisation

Paramedical staff of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Accident Emergency & Trauma Center (SMBBTC) staged a protest at the Karachi Press Club on Saturday and demanded that the government regularise their services and release their overdue salaries.

The protestors demanded that the government regularise SMBBTC’s 800 paramedical staff members who were in grade one or above. These included nurses, computer operators, ward boys, janitors and others related personnel.

They also said that they had not been paid since the last seven months and demanded that the government release their long overdue salaries without further delay. Rab Nawaz, one of the protestors said that during this week, the Sindh Assembly regularised grade 17 contract doctors but conveniently ignored the paramedical staff. He added that the lower staff was getting increasingly anxious due to this. The protestors said that on one hand the government made claims about serving the masses on priority but on the other hand, they continued ignoring the demands of the paramedical staff.

SMBBTC’s paramedical staff announced that they would continue their protest in front of the Sindh Assembly on Sunday.

They said that the staff would work despite the protest but if the government took no action on their demands, they would have to announce a boycott.

Published in Daily Times, May 27th 2018.