PHC seals 146 treatment centres in 11 districts

LAHORE: For the implementation of the Supreme Court orders, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 146 outlets in 11 districts during the last two days.

According to details, the PHC teams had visited 433 treatment centres and closed down 146 outlets, being run by quacks. Out of the total centres visited in accordance to the census, 139 quacks have quit quackery and started other businesses.

The maximum numbers of quacks’ businesses, included 20, were closed in Layyah, whereas other districts falling in double digits were 17 in Kasur, Sheikhupura 16, Rawalpindi 15, 13 each in Pakpattan and Sargodha, 12 each in Bahawalnagar and Sialkot, Lahore 11 and 10 in Toba Tek Singh.

The action, jointly taken with support of the district administration and police, was taken in different parts of 11 districts, which included Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Layyah, Vehari, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sialkot and Lahore.

Published in Daily Times, May 27th 2018.