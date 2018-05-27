The only way forward for Pakistan is democracy: Hamza

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday said the only way forward for the country is a democratic setup.

Addressing media in Lahore, Hamza Shahbaz said that Pakistan should adopt a practical approach and move forward.

“The only way to move forward for the country is a democratic system,” he said, adding that like the previous government, the incumbent one will also complete its tenure.

In a jibe at political rival Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the PML-N leader questioned the party’s performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – where it formed the provincial government after getting elected in 2013.

“Imran Khan must tell us where the new Pakistan is in KP,” he said. “Those who talk about the 100-day plan should tell us where are the billion trees they claim to have planted.”

PTI had presented a 100-day plan to change pre-existing policies earlier this month. The party chief also claimed that the Billion Tree Tsunami project was completed in the province and 1.12 billion trees were planted during the forestry drive.

He claimed that development work in Punjab’s health sector was far better than that done in KP.

“The nation knows what Imran Khan has done in KP,” said Hamza, adding that the PTI chief had the support of Jahangir Tareen and the land mafia.

He added that continuity of system should be ensured as it is good omen that like last time once again government is going to complete its tenure and peaceful transition of power is going to take place.

While talking to media, here after the visit of Institute of Mental Health, Hamza Shahbaz strongly criticised the politics of PTI and Imran and said that five years of KP people have been wasted by PTI. Imran should go to the masses in KP and seek pardon from them on false promises. He said that standing aside Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan what kind of revolution can Imran bring?

“People of Lahore have once again rejected the politics of allegations and after trying thrice, Imran could not undertake visit of Lahore and was badly rejected by empty streets,” he said.

Hamza said that no one can deceive the people who are well aware of the fact that who has served them or not. He added that in the health sector of Punjab, a lot of work has been done and modern facilities have been provided in the public sector hospitals even then, “we must look into our weaknesses and always endeavour to improve the situation”. Hamza took a round of emergency and other sections of the Institute of Mental Health and enquired about the health of the patients.

He said no one should challenge each other as general elections are close and people would be deciding who is eligible for their vote. Hamza said that people’s mandate should be respected at all costs. He said that political persons changing their loyalties would be examined by their voters and they would have to be answerable, to them as well.

