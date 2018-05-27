Severe heatwave grips Lahore, temperature hits 43 degrees

LAHORE: The provincial capital of Punjab like other plains of the country remained in the grip of severe heatwave on Saturday as mercury level reached 43 degrees centigrade.

Experts have predicted harsh weather conditions to persist, with the temperature expected to increase during the next two-three days.

Traffic on the roads was less as people in the city avoided going out and remained mostly indoors.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next two-three days.

However, light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds/dust storm is expected at few places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

