Special prayers for rain held in Karachi

Hundreds gathered at New Memon Masjid to offer a special prayer for rain in Karachi on Saturday.

The city has been enduring a severe heat wave with daily temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius for over a week now.

Worshippers offered Salat Al-Istisqa (Prayer for Rain) to ask for relief in the form of rain

The Meteorological Department has issued another heat wave warning because temperatures are expected to soar again from May 27 to May 31, after cooling off slightly over the weekend.

Sindh Health Secretary Dr Fazlullah Pechuho has dismissed reports of deaths due to the heatwave in the city. “So far not a single death has been reported due to the heatwave in the city,” Dr Pechuho said.

This year, the heat wave coincided with the holy month of Ramazan. The mega port city is already plagued by frequent and unannounced power cuts and lack of green spaces – all of which make the heat harder to bear.

People living on Karachi’s crowded streets are acutely susceptible to heatstroke since they have little access to shelter or safe drinking water.

In June 2015 about 1,200 people died in southern Pakistan during a heat wave, with nearly two-thirds of the victims being homeless people.

