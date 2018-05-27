Five labourers dead, two injured in road accident

MULTAN: At least five labourers died on Saturday while two others sustained critical injuries after being hit by a speeding dumper at motorway interchange M5 in Shujabad tehsil of Multan.

Reportedly, the driver of dumper drove recklessly when it went out-of-control and ran over labourers, who were working at the construction of motorway. Meanwhile, three labourers died on the spot while four others were left injured. They were shifted to Nishtar Hospital where two more labourers succumbed to their injuries. Consequently, police has managed to arrest the driver, impounded the dumper and started further investigation into the matter.

