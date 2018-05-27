SC-backed commission vows to get cemetery’s land retrieved

LAHORE: A commission formed by Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Saturday reviewed the encroachments on the land of Miani Sahib Graveyard.

The commission’s head Additional Advocate General Imtiaz Kaifi arrived at the graveyard along with a delegation. Talking to media, he said, “Significant revelations have been made by the media pertaining to confiscation of the graveyard’s land. We are reviewing the illegal occupation of Miani Sahib and other graveyards.” He maintained that the 400 kanal space for boundary wall of Miani Sahib Graveyard should be verified.

“There is no legal justification to cover the cemetery as it is against law,” asserted Imtiaz Kaifi. “It is still not known from where the graveyard begins and ends. We will not leave an inch of the land with the land mafia,” he vowed. The commission’s head told that a report regarding the land of graveyards will be submitted in the apex court.

Published in Daily Times, May 27th 2018.