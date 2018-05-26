Where is Imran’s ‘naya’ Pakistan, asks Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan questioning the latter about his performance in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“Those who are talking about a 100-day program must first tell what they have done in KP. Where is your naya Pakistan, Imran?” Hamza Shehbaz said while speaking to media in Lahore.

He added that the condition of Peshawar is “miserable” as there is too much dust, while hospitals in the provincial capital do not even have basic necessities. On the contrary, he added, the situation in Punjab is much better.

The PML-N leader continued that Khan is accompanied by “mafia” like Jahangir Tareen and that the public has seen all they have done in KP. He also demanded that the PTI chief apologise to the people of the province for failing to perform.

Hamza said that democracy is the only realistic way forward for a prosperous Pakistan.