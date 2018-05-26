Sri lankan groundsman accused of match-fixing

A documentary by Al Jazeera, that is to be aired to Sunday, will reveal how Sri Lankan groundsman purposefully designed the pitch during a Test series between Sri Lanka and Australia to favour the desired outcome, which was to pave way for the home team to win.

Galle stadium assistant manager and curator Tharanga Indika will be seen in the documentary claiming that the ground-staff had prepared the pitch to favour the home team during during a 2017 series against India, while they were also planning to do the same in an upcoming series against England.

According to reports, Al Jazeera used hidden cameras to record the alleged fixer Morris pay the groundsman to prepare a desired pitch. Indika was allegedly paid 37,000 dollars.

The Australian news agency reports the documentary will air allegations that the pitch used in a 2016 Test at Galle, where Australia were bowled out for 106 and 183 in both the innings respectively and went on to lose the match by 229-runs, was prepared to favour one team.

18 of the total 20 Australian wickets fell to spin as Australian failed to play more than 85 overs in both of the two innings of the Galle Test in 2016.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has initiated an investigation into the documentary saying that it will take any allegations very seriously.

The cricket governing body has been in contact with Al Jazeera, however, the media giant has not shared any sort of evidence with ICC as of yet.