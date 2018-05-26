MUZAFFARGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) can summon anyone for inquiry since it is a state institution.

While addressing the project extension of Teyyep Erdogan Hospital on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif said that NAB is a state institution and it has all the rights to summon anyone.

“NAB has summoned me before, and if it would call me again, I will definitely come,” he added.

Shehbaz further said that we should improve health sectors, however, he further said, hospitals of Punjab are on par with the European hospitals.

While talking about the health sector, he said there are 26 functional CT scan machines in Punjab hospitals and that free medicines are also provided by the hospitals.

He also criticised Asif Ali Zardari and said that the former president had done nothing in his tenure. Sharif also said that Imran Khan has done nothing except holding rallies.

He claimed that in previous five years, the PML-N government has started projects of 11000 MW in Punjab and, he further said, southern Punjab had never been as developed as it is now.