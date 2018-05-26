PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak’s wife, Amira Khattak, on Saturday was stopped to board a flight to the United States from Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport.

According to reports, Amira was not allowed to travel due to missing documents.

The KP CM’s wife sought to travel on her US passport but she did not have a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) nor any Pakistani ID which is why she was not allowed to board the flight.

CM’s wife was scheduled to depart for the US on Emirates flight EK-637 at 9:00 am today.