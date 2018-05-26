Indian forces martyr five Kashmiri youth

KASHMIR: Indian forces on Saturday killed five Kashmiri youths in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the Indian forces carried out a military operation in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district, killing five Kashmiri youths in their continuing acts of state terrorism.

Earlier, Indian troops had martyred ten Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, where another was crushed to death by Indian tanks in Noorbagh area.

Pakistan’s upper house in response had recently passed a resolution condemning India’s reigh of terror in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The resolution had called on to the international community to bring an end to its silence and indifference over the lingering Kashmir issue. It further stated that India had continued to mutilate Kashmiri people through its atrocities.

Senate’s resolution stated that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Kashmiri cause and its people, urging the government to appoint a special envoy to take notice of the plight of the Kashmiri people.

Kashmir has been a lingering dispute between India and Pakistan since 1947; both the countries have fought one another in wars for Kashmir. The area is still a disputed territory, with an ongoing fight by the Kashmiri people for their freedom