LAHORE: Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Assembly Opposition leader Mian Mahmood Ur Rasheed met on Friday to discuss finalisation of caretaker for Punjab’s Chief Minister (CM).

The meeting, however, remained inclusive.

Sources reported that the leaders suggested two names for caretaker CM and agreed that they would consult their party members.

According to the sources, PTI gave two more names, other than the three names that have been circulating in the political circle, former bureaucrat Tariq Khosa, former federal education minister Dr. Safdar Mahmood and former State Bank governor Shahid Kardar.

Sources reported that among two names PTI has proposed former chief secretary, Kamran Rasool as the candidate for the caretaker chief minister.

After the meeting, Rasheed told the reporters that no name for caretaker CM was finalized in the first meeting.

He said, “The chief minister and I proposed two names each for the caretaker CM.”

Opposition leader further said that now both, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and himself will discuss the names with his party. Out of four names, he had said, they had narrowed down two names, each for either party.

He added that the second meeting will be held on Monday and he hoped that final name would be decided for the caretaker CM for Punjab.

“The opposition may give surprise in the next meeting,” he concluded.

Speaker Rana Iqbal, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Deputy Opposition Leader Sardar Sibtain Khan were present at the meeting.