FO denies Pompeo’s mistreatment claims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) on Friday denied claims of United States (US) State Secretary Mike Pompeo alleging Pakistani government of mistreating US envoys in Pakistan.

FO Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal refuting Pompeo’s claims had responded that no specific complaints of mistreatment had been received from the US administration. He further added that a mechanism had been established to resolve the issue on treatment of US diplomats to Pakistan.

Faisal asserted that all Pakistani-based foreign diplomats were being extended diplomatic privileges without any prejudice and are being facilitated in accordance to International laws and norms with reciprocity.

Earlier on Wednesday, US State Secretary Pompeo, while presenting his testimony before the US House Foreign Affairs Committee had claimed that the US diplomats to Pakistan are being mistreated by the Government of Pakistan.

He had stressed that the poor treatment of the Pakistani government towards officers of US State Department, embassies and councils was worth taking into account.

Earlier, US had announced a travel ban on Pakistani diplomats to which Pakistan Foreign Office fired back, levying restrictions on US diplomats to Pakistan.