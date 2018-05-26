Sindh gets its first ever youth policy

KARACHI: Over 400 participants, including provincial ministers, government officials, international donors and members of the civil society gathered to celebrate the launch of Sindh’s first ever youth policy on Friday.

The policy drew support from Oxfam, Bargad, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Right Here Right Now (RHRN), Civil Society Support Programme (CSSP) and a number of other civil society and youth organizations. Government bodies were also involved in the process.

Speaking at the event, Sindh Minister for Youth Affairs, Abid Hussain Bhayo said that the Government of Sindh was aware of the sheer number of young people in Sindh and was working towards introducing fundamental changes that would transform their potential into a driver of growth for the province.

Bhayo announced that under the Sindh youth policy, a Youth Development Commission and a Youth Venture Capital Fund will be established by the government. “Student Unions will be revived and remodelled to promote pro-peace, women friendly and student centered activities on campus. Five percent seats will also be reserved for youth in local bodies and youth will be engaged in decision-making at the municipal and provincial levels” said Bhayo at the launch.

The highlights of the youth policy include the establishment of a youth development commission; a district structure for the youth affairs department; a centralized information system on youth development; a job data base and the establishment of a youth venture capital fund.

Community service and volunteerism will be promoted and interfaith harmony will be encouraged through youth led campaigns,” he added.

Youth Affairs Department Secretary Dr Niaz Ali Abbasi announced the establishment of the Sindh Chief Minister’s e-Rozgar scheme, a programme directed at providing job opportunities to youth without formal education. “Efforts will be made to encourage youth entrepreneurship through training at incubation centers, market linkages and partnership with educational institutions,” he added.

Oxfam Country Director Mohammed Qazilbash said that harnessing the energy and strength of young women and men to become active citizens was central to Oxfam’s goal of transformational change. “Young people in Sindh face multiple forms of inequality and grapple with challenges inherited from previous generations. This policy ensures that the youth will have the necessary skills and opportunities to define the future for themselves, their province and their country.”

Bargad Executive Director Sabiha Shaheen congratulated the Sindhi youth for being given a comprehensive framework aimed at their social, economic and political empowerment. “From 2012 to 2015, over 5000 young people participated in the consultative process. The policy, devised in light of suggestions and needs of Sindh’s youth, includes a clear roadmap, time-bound strategies, quantified targets and potential partners,” she said.

UNFPA Deputy Country Representative Sarah Masale said that to ensure holistic approaches for the health of young people, the policy included targets such as research, youth-led mass awareness campaigns and life skills based education.

National Coordinator of RHRN Faisal Shabbir said “I hope the policy will make way for the provision of adolescent and youth-friendly services in the primary health care system.”

Other speakers said that the Sindh Youth Policy aimed at building young people, who possessed appropriate skills, were economically sound, socially progressive and politically engaged. They mentioned that the policy was integral to the systematic integration, implementation and evaluation of all youth development work in the province.

Published in Daily Times, May 26th 2018.