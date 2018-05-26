K-Electric conducts drive to curb power theft

K-Electric (KE) conducted a drive to curb power theft and illegal abstraction of electricity in Sindh Cooperative Housing Society on Friday.

During the drive, illegal power connections were removed from two cardboard manufacturing factories and a baking unit. The drive was carried out by KE staff with support of security officials.

A KE spokesperson said that power theft did not just create faults in the system but it was also a source of great inconvenience for the entire community. “The power utility remains fully committed to the eradication of power theft and seek support from the community to help curb menace of electricity theft,” he added.

KE’s consistent efforts towards curbing power theft along with other initiatives have enabled the company to reduce its transmission and distribution (T&D) losses by around 14 percent since 2009.

Published in Daily Times, May 26th 2018.