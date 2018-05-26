GHQ summons Lt Gen (r) Durrani for ‘explanation’

KARACHI: The Pakistani Army has expressed reservations over a book written by Lieutenant General (r) Asad Durrani, former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), for “stating various topics against the facts”, military sources said Friday.

Security sources said that Durrani was being summoned to the General Headquarters (GHQ) to clear his position. They said that the former spy chief would have to clear his position over what they described as a violation of the military’s code of conduct.

Published in Daily Times, May 26th 2018.