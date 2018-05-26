Imran praised me for slapping Daniyal Aziz: Naeemul Haq

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque Friday said party chief Imran Khan had praised him for slapping Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz earlier on Tuesday.

“You did the right thing by slapping Aziz,” the PTI leader quoted Imran Khan as saying.

“The entire Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf praised this step of mine,” said the politician. During a talk show being aired live on a private television channel, Daniyal apparently called Naeemul Haq a ‘thief’ on which the latter could not keep his calm and slapped the minister.

Responding to the incident, Aziz had remarked that PTI had provoked him in a pre-meditated move. Speaking to the media outside an accountability court on Wednesday, the minister said none of his comments could have warranted such a response from the PTI leader.

Haque had taken to Twitter later and said that while it was an unfortunate spur of the moment reaction, Aziz’s abusive language against the PTI leadership and attack on Pakistan Army generals was regrettable, unacceptable, and condemnable.

