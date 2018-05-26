UAE embassy hosts iftar dinner in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Alzaabi hosted an Iftar dinner at a local hotel in an effort to enhance communication among community members and media representatives and benefit from the bounties of the holy month of Ramazan.

The event was attended among others by ambassadors of various countries and community members from different sections of the society. The heads of missions of Arab and Islamic countries, military attachés and representatives from the Pakistan government, the military establishment, heads of Pakistani institutions, businessmen and media representatives were welcomed by the envoy. He had an informal chat with them on matters of mutual interest.

The ambassador thanked them and prayed that may Allah Almighty accept their fasting and bless them all. “We have been keen to meet in this holy month in an atmosphere of love, intimacy and fraternity, and the gathering aims to enhancing communication far from the official environment,” the envoy said.

In an informal chat, the UAE ambassador affirmed that this gathering was in line with the vision and strategy of the UAE government to communicate with people from different walks of life. He said such meetings provide an opportunity to exchange brotherly conversations and dialogue. He said representatives of various media outlets were partners of the embassy in covering various events as the media plays an important role in the development of a society.

