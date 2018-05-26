Calligraphy gallery to open on May 28

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui will inaugurate calligraphy gallery at National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) in a ceremony on May 28 (Monday).

A number of calligraphic art pieces of renowned calligraphers from across the country have been placed at the gallery for the visitors.

Federal Secretary Engineer Aamir Hasan and Head of NLPD Iftikhar Arif will also be present in the ceremony.

The newly established calligraphy wing of the NLPD will start classes for the students from July so that they can utilize their summer vacations in a better way and learn this art from prominent artists. The students will be taught the intricacies of calligraphic art through the recently prepared syllabus by a committee.

Published in Daily Times, May 26th 2018.