SC set to resume hearing in Asghar Khan case on 31st

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will resume hearing on May 31 in Asghar Khan case, involving alleged distribution of Rs 140 million by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) among a group of politicians to manipulate the 1990 general elections.

The case will be heard by a three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Munib Akhtar.

On the last hearing, the court had ordered the attorney general and the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to provide details of the progress made in implementation of the landmark verdict in the Asghar Khan case.

The CJP had noted that the court will fix the responsibility on those who did not implement the verdict despite lapse of many years. The court had also rejected the petitions filed by former army chief Gen (r) Mirza Aslam Beg and former director general of ISI Lt Gen (r) Asad Durrani to review the short order passed by the top court on October 19, 2012, on the petition of Air Marshal (r) Asghar Khan, who passed away on Jan 5, 2018.

