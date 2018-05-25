How using your legs can keep your brain healthy

Many of us know that the connection between physical fitness and brain health is not new. This healthy concept once again is renewed by the new additional research that says “moving legs keeps brain healthy.”

According to the new facts finding, muscular legs are linked to a similarly powerful mind, even in later parts of life.

The recent scientific study suggests that, “exercising leg muscles helps in the formation of the new neurons for the brain, moreover, further findings are helping researchers to understand the additional developments of neurological and motor neuron diseases.”

The research mentions that “people who are confined to bed for a longer period of time experience a lot of physical changes.”

Reasons can vary, whether magnetic repulsion or bed rest, muscles tend to shrink. In fact, limited muscular activities affect the entire neuromuscular function.

Interestingly, the brain tries to repair its damaged areas through neuroplasticity and also brain’s motor cortex sends signals to the spinal cord in order to get specific muscles to contract, the research said.

Recently, more and more researches have been focusing on the effect of voluntary physical activity on brain health.

For example, exercise can induce neurogenesis as they counter the effects that aging has on the brain’s hippocampus, which is a brain area key for memory and information processing.

The research was conducted by Raffaella Adami, of the Università degli Studi di Milano in Italy, and her findings were published in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience.