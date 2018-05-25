Pakistan cricketers restricted from wearing smart watches by ICC anti-corruption team

LONDON: Pakistan’s cricket team on Thursday has been told to stop wearing smart watches to avoid any allegations of match fixing at the opening day’s play of the first Test against England at Lord’s.

Pakistan’s players namely Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam were seen wearing smart watches which apparently gave no impropriety but the governing body instructed them not to use these watches to avoid any indication of any wrong doing in future.

At the end of day 1 of Pak-England Test match at Lord’s, Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali said in his interview to reporters that “I didn’t know earlier that anyone was wearing a smart watch! But yes, an ICC anti- corruption officer came and told to us this is not allowed, so next time nobody will wear them.”

Such electronic devices are prohibited by the ICC in order to comply with anti-corruption regulations; furthermore players and match official body must hand over their mobile phones and other electronic transmission devices before the start of the play to the appointed ICC anti- corruption officer appointed mainly for the international matches.

An ICC spokesman told to ESPN Cricinfo website, “Apple watches in any way are connected to a phone/Wi-Fi or in any way capable of transmitting texts or voice messages and functioning like a phone, are not allowed. In effect, it is considered a phone unless disabled and just be a watch.”

Moreover, besides telling time such watches are also used for the purpose of recording fitness data after being disabled them.

The ICC does not allow players to carry communication devices to the field and this ban includes the dressing room as well. Officials are allowed specific devices to communicate with their colleagues while they perform their duty.