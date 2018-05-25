Salafi scholars barred from appearing on BOL TV shows after altercation with Amir Liaquat

KARACHI: Televangelist Amir Liaquat Hussain on Friday announced during BOL’s Ramzan transmission that scholars from the Salafi sect have been banned from appearing on programs aired by the network.

The decision came a day after Amir Liaquat quit BOL TV’s Aalim Kay Bol segment after Salafi scholar Qari Khalil-ur-Rehman had allegedly defended renowned scholar Dr Zakir Naik.

Aamir Liaquat seemingly protesting against Dr Naik’s statement about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) asked Qari Khalil to condemn it. Qari Khalil, in reply, said he doesn’t condon the words Dr Naik used and tried to explain that it wasn’t Dr Naik’s first language. Outraged at the ‘soft’ tone of Qari Khalil about Dr Naik, Aamir Liaquat stormed off the stage.

Following him, Barelavi scholar Allama Kokab Noorani Okarvi also stood up and said he will only sit with co-panelist Qari Khalil if he repented otherwise he will also quit.

Qari Khalil was not on set when the transmission resumed with the recitation of the Darood Sharif. It is to be noted that Qari Khalil appears on Peace TV Urdu, the same channel on which Dr Naik passed the controversial statement.

The transmission winded up with the airing of Dr Naik’s controversial video clip. Liaquat was not seen till the end.

This is not the first time BOL TV has taken such a step. In past, the channel has accused several bloggers and civil rights activists of blasphemy and hurting religious sentiments.