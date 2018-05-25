Lord’s Test: Pakistan in strong position despite going 3 down

LONDON: Pakistan national team stands at 136/3 at Lunch, day 2 of the first Test match between hosts England and visitors, trailing by 48 runs.Pakistan started day 2 with 16/1 with Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail resuming the play. Azhar Ali scored a well-managed 50, while Sohail also put up a decent score of 39 before they both were sent back to the pavilion by Stuart Broad and Mark Wood respectively.Asad Shafiq 28* and Babar Azam 8* are currently the on-crease batsman. Pakistan trails by just 48 more runs and the visitors will be looking to pile up a big lead.On Thursday (day 1), England won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they failed to accumulate enough runs on the board and were bowled out for 184 – the lowest ever first innings score by England at Lord’s.Pacers Muhammad Abbas and Hasan Ali shared majority of the spoils with 4 wickets each, while Muhammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf also managed to bag a wicket each.