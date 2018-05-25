Lord’s Test: Pakistan in strong position despite going 3 down

LONDON: Pakistan national team stands at 136/3 at Lunch, day 2 of the first Test match between hosts England and visitors, trailing by 48 runs.

Pakistan started day 2 with 16/1 with Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail resuming the play. Azhar Ali scored a well-managed 50, while Sohail also put up a decent score of 39 before they both were sent back to the pavilion by Stuart Broad and Mark Wood respectively.

Asad Shafiq 28* and Babar Azam 8* are currently the on-crease batsman. Pakistan trails by just 48 more runs and the visitors will be looking to pile up a big lead.

On Thursday (day 1), England won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they failed to accumulate enough runs on the board and were bowled out for 184 – the lowest ever first innings score by England at Lord’s.

Pacers Muhammad Abbas and Hasan Ali shared majority of the spoils with 4 wickets each, while Muhammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf also managed to bag a wicket each.