Man shot over parking dispute in Khanna Pul, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A motorist on Thursday was reportedly gunned down by a shopkeeper near Khanna Pul in Sadiqbad police area.

According to the police the deceased was identified as Altaf Hussain who was killed over a car parking dispute.

Officials said that Hussain had stopped at a mosque for Asr prayers and had parked his car right outside the mosque. The shopkeeper had objected to Hussain over parking his car in front of the shop.

Hussain and the shopkeeper got into a dispute which led Hussain being shot dead by the raged shopkeeper.

Rescue officials said that when they reached the crime site, Hussain was found dead. Hussain was identified as a resident of Kotha Kalan neighborhood.

According to officials the incident was the third reported homicide in the limits of Sadiqbad. Earlier on Wednesday police had recovered a dead body of a boy from a well near Dhok Kala Khan. Police said that the suspect accused of the boy’s murder had been arrested.

Similar kidnapping and homicide cases were reported in Sadiqbad police station within duration of two- three days.