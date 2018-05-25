15 injured as bomb rips through Indian restaurant in Canada

TORONTO: Fifteen people were injured when two men set off a bomb in the Canadian city of Mississauga’s Bombay Bhel restaurant on Thursday night.

Footage local Police released showed two men in hoods and zippers entering the restaurant. The two later detonated their Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and fled, leaving fifteen people injured.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

The bomb went off at 10.30 pm local time, with authorities taking the injured to a hospital. Three of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

@Peel_Paramedics have transported 15 pts. from The Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. 3 pts. were taken to trauma centres with critical blast injuries. pic.twitter.com/Qhd9mX2wV7 — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) May 25, 2018

The Police have not so far ascertained a motive, while no one has claimed responsibility for the attack either.

Mississauga is Canada’s sixth largest city, and is located in Lake Ontario, at a distance of 20 miles west of Toronto.

The attack on the restaurant, moreover, follows the terror attack that occurred in Toronto a month ago, when a van driver plowed his vehicle into pedestrians, killing 10 and injuring 15 others.