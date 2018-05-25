Mayor orders removal of encroachments under Liaqatabad Flyover

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, during a visit of Liaquatabad No.10, Nazimabad Gol Market and Frere Market Burns Road, directed relevant officers to remove all the buses and vans stationed beneath the Liaquatabad Flyover along with all other encroachments including shops and cabins on Thursday.

He said that the Supreme Court’s directives said that no commercial or non-commercial activity could be carried out beneath the city flyovers and bridges. “All shops other than the ones in the original plan of Frere Market and Nazimabad Gol Market will be removed” added Wasim Akhtar.

Chairman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Syed Shakir Ali, Chairman Estate Committee Nasir Taimuri, Director General Works Iqtidar Ahmed, Senior Director Estate Tasnim Ahmed, Senior Director Anti Encroachments Bashir Siddiqui, Director Technical to mayor S. M Shakaib and other officers accompanied the Karachi Mayor on his visit.

Mayor Karachi said the Frere Market would be renovated and restored to its original plan under which it was built in 1964. He also met the shopkeepers of Frere Market and assured them that their problems would be solved.

While visiting the Gol Market in Nazimabad, Karachi Mayor inspected different portions of the market and said that garbage should not be dumped there. He asked the relevant officers to work out a plan for improvement of Gol Market.

The Karachi Mayor asked how it was possible for Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to carry out the maintenance of its markets when the shop rents at prime locations in Karachi were as low as Rs500.

‘Hospitals will remain on alert’

While visiting the heat wave camp at Liaquatabad No.10, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that improvement in the city temperature was a good omen but precautionary measures taken in this regard would continue. He added that the hospitals would remain on high alert and provide instant medical aid to the victims of heatstroke.

He appealed to utility services providers like K-Electric (KE) and the Karachi Water and Sewage Board (KWSB) to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and water to people so they do not face inconvenience during the holy month of Ramzan.

Published in Daily Times, May 25th 2018.