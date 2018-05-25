Iftar set-ups crop up in city as the Ramazan tradition continues

KARACHI: Karachi continued its age old tradition of providing Iftar meals to needy people and wayfarers this Ramadan as well.

Street Iftar set-ups, supported by various charities, voluntary organizations and philanthropists, popped up all over the city as Ramadan began. Most of the people who benefitted from the offered Iftar meals were commuters, labourers and homeless people.

In order to accommodate thousands of fast observers who break their fast on roadsides, numerous iftari stalls were set up in public spaces like local bus stops and roads in many areas of the city. Some of these areas include Ghulshan-e-Iqbal, Civic Center, Ranchore Line, Gulistan-e-Johar, Clifton, Deface, KPT interchange, Defiance View, Landhi and Korangi.

Several mosques and Imam Bargah in the city made Iftar arrangements for people during this blessing-month.

Coordinator of Ummah Welfare Trust, a nongovernmental organization (NGO) involved in the set up of Iftar stalls, Amir Usmani said that it was their pleasure to distribute Iftar boxes to fast observers. He said that Ummah Welfare Trust had set up 30 Iftar stalls all over the city to serve humanity.

“We distribute the boxes before Iftar timing on several main roads in the city since it provides with us spiritual contentment”, Usmani added.

A man who received box told it is very good work because people like us cannot afford to buy things in such expensive era.

A volunteer busy distributing Iftar boxes on the main road to passengers who could not manage to reach home on time for Iftar said that being involved in this generous charity during the holy month gave him immense pleasure.

“We are supposed to share what we have with those who are less privileged,” he said.

Neighbours also send food to each other and throw Iftars to celebrate the holiness of this month.

Published in Daily Times, May 25th 2018.