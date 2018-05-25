WB, Sindh govt exchange insights on agriculture and irrigation system

World Bank (WB) proposed options for the improvement of agriculture and irrigation system in Sindh during a meeting with Sindh government officials on Thursday.

WB team headed by Johannes Hans, senior agriculture economist of WB and Abdul Wajid Rana discussed ‘Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation Programme’ with Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon. Additional Secretary Agriculture, Basheer Ahmed Brohi and other officials also attended the meeting.

Bank representatives, made recommendations for the improvement of agriculture and irrigation system based their analytical findings in Punjab and Sindh. Agricultural imports and exports, subsidies and improvement in the agricultural and livestock sector were some of the other topics the delegation focused on.

Rizwan Memon informed WB team members that growers and farmers were being helped by the relevant departments of Sindh government and work on streamlining irrigation water system was also picking pace. WB team provided adequate advices on the subject matter.

Published in Daily Times, May 25th 2018.