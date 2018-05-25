At NA, Imran speaks highly of his ‘struggle to get Nawaz ousted’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday said he was proud of his struggle to bring a ‘corrupt individual’ to justice.

“I am proud to have brought to justice a corrupt prime minister for money laundering,” said the PTI chief while addressing a National Assembly session after the bill for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas merger was passed.

The PTI chief was apparently referring to the ouster of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Imran congratulated members of the House for passing the bill that cleared the way of the KP-FATA merger.

Chiding the one lawmaker who opposed the bill, Imran said the opposition did not propose any alternate system.

The government benches recorded their protest through crosstalk during Imran’s speech. However, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq asked the treasury members to remain silent.

“Listen to me, have the courage to listen to me,” requested Imran.

He questioned the treasury members how their conscience had allowed them to defend a man who had “admitted that the country’s money had been sent abroad”.

He went on to say that it was the responsibility of the public’s representatives to protect their rights. “We are the public’s representatives and as a democrat, it was my right to take a stand for the nation.”

He continued to say that protesting through sit-ins was his party’s political right.

During his address after Imran, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed regret at the former’s speech.

“The House displayed national unity today and it was not the day to say hateful things,” Abbasi said. “The speech delivered earlier was regrettable.”

He further observed that it was not ethical to call anyone a money launderer. “There is no room for unethical jibes in politics,” noted Abbasi. Since June 2013, the Lower House has conducted 489 sittings in 56 sessions, the PTI chairman was present in only 20 sittings.

“I would have attended the parliament if the situation was suitable,” Imran told the media outside the National Assembly and added that it was the premier’s responsibility to run the parliament.

The PTI chief has come under fire on a number of occasions for failing to attend the National Assembly sessions.

Imran has also failed to attend a number of important sessions, including two budget sessions and the debate on Pakistan sending its troops to Yemen. He also did not attend several joint sittings – including ones addressed by the Turkish president, the president of Pakistan and another convened to denounce human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir.

Meanwhile, anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) exempted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan from appearing in court for the hearing of PTV and Parliament attack case on Thursday.

ATC judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi heard the case. The lawyers had filed an exemption from hearing plea for Imran Khan and other suspects in the case.

The court while approving the petitions adjourned the hearing till indefinite period. The judge remarked that the next date for the hearing would be announced later.

Published in Daily Times, May 25th 2018.