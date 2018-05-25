Dr AQ Khan opens RMS new campus in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: Renowned nuclear scientists Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan inaugurated Roots Millennium Schools Kingston Campus at Sector G-15/4, Islamabad, according to a press release issued by the organization.

Roots Millennium Flagship Kingston Campus is a state-of-the-art purpose-built campus having numerous facilities inside it for the students and teachers. It is equipped with the latest technology and world-class academic set-up to achieve the heights of success in academics and extracurricular activities.

RMS Chief Executive Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq briefed Dr AQ Khan about the new campus and took him for a tour, showing him the facilities available for the students, teachers and staff. The inauguration ceremony took place in the forum hall which has been named after Dr AQ Khan. The ceremony started with the recitation of Holy Quran and national anthem, followed by beautiful performances of RMS montessori and primary students. Young Millennials presented welcome performance and Pakistani cultural performance which was really praised by the entire guests and parents.

Dr AQ Khan congratulated the community, Chief Executive Faisal Mushtaq and staff for the new addition of grand campus in Islamabad. He emphasized that Pakistani students need to compete with the international standards and was happy to know that at RMS, students were getting the international exposure. In a lighter vein, he said he wished he could also study in such a school.

Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq said, “As we are moving towards growth and development, it gives me immense satisfaction that we are proudly celebrating our distinctions and accomplishments earned through the dedication and hard work of students, faculty members and the support of parents.”

Published in Daily Times, May 25th 2018.