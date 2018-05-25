No ‘external pressure’ for FATA merger: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said the bill providing for merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was passed by the National Assembly following consensus among the political parties, and not because of any ‘external pressure’.

Talking to reporters at a press conference here, the prime minister said the merger of FATA with KP was part of the manifesto of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), but later other political parties also extended their support which led to the passage of the bill with a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.He said the PML-N government had formed the FATA reforms committee led by Sartaj Aziz that followed the constitution of an implementation committee comprising the chief minister and governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, army chief and other stakeholders. After a threadbare debate, all the stakeholders evolved consensus to replace the centuries-old tribal laws with the regular laws as well as merger of the area with KP, he added.

He said the bill also provides a timeframe for the local government elections to be held this year. The provincial assembly election will be held within a year as delimitation and political system are yet to be established there, he added.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by cabinet members Marriyum Aurangzeb, Lt Gen (r) Abdul Qadir Baloch, former law minister Zahid Hamid and MNA from FATA Shah Jee Gul Afridi, said under the bill, 12 National Assembly seats have been maintained though the area is entitled to six seats as per recent national census. Eight seats of Senate have also been protected, which would stand abolished by 2024, he added.

The prime minister said the government had already announced to extend the jurisdictions of Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court to FATA and the decision would be implemented along with the process of merger.He said the government had proposed an allocation of Rs 100 billion a year for the next 10 years to develop the region on a par with other areas.

To a question about the reservations of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), the prime minister said the issue of merger had been discussed for long and in detail. Majority of the parties were in support of the merger for the sake of the welfare of the people, particularly the youth, he said, and added that after passage of constitutional amendment by the parliament, the bill would also be required to be enacted by the KP assembly. “If the incumbent KP assembly wants to pass this during their remainder period, the PML-N will support the ruling party to get it passed with a two-thirds majority,” he said.

The prime minister said after accomplishment of this special development package, the province would be given its share under the NFC formula like other provinces.

Asked why a huge number of parliamentarians did not turn up for voting for the constitutional amendment, the prime minister said 22 members from his party were absent and that he would question them about their absence. He said some of them had genuine reasons for absence and a few others did not come as they had left the party.

To a question about the defectors, the prime minister said not a huge number had quit the party. “Everyone including me is well cognizant of the people and their political career who have left the party. They have exercised their right but they will get no advantage out of it,” he added.

The prime minister said the vote bank of the PML-N was intact as the people had realized the actual situation and they would give their verdict in July 2018 elections in favour of the ruling party.

To a question whether the government would take action against those whom Nawaz Sharif had mentioned in his doctrine, the prime minister said, “Such things cannot be prosecuted.” However, a truth and reconciliation commission could be formed to look into such matters as had been in vogue in other countries, he said, adding that a commission should be formed through national consensus to document what has been happening in the country.

Regarding caretaker prime minister, Abbasi said both the government and opposition had put forward three names each. They will meet again for final round to evolve consensus on any of the proposed names or any other one. “In case, both the sides fail to reach any agreement, they will propose two names each to be forwarded to the parliamentary committee. If the matter still remains unresolved, the same four names would be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan for final decision,” he said. To a question, the prime minister said the PML-N had never boycotted the election nor would it do in the future.

Published in Daily Times, May 25th 2018.