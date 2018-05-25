NUST team qualifies for Microsoft Cup 2018 global finals

ISLAMABAD: Project Fe-Amaan – Fetal Monitoring and Analysis – from NUST School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS) won the top position at the Middle East and Africa Region semi-finals of the Microsoft Imagine Cup 2018.

Six teams from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey took part in the competition held on May 23, 2018 in Cairo, Egypt, and the NUST team was declared the winner. Earlier this month, Fe-Amaan won the National Finals of the Microsoft Imagine Cup 2018, standing first among 110 teams from all over the country.

With their unassailable performances on the trot, Fe-Amaan has qualified for the World Finals scheduled to take place in July at Microsoft’s Corporate Headquarters at Seattle, US. The world champion gets up to USD 100,000 cash prize. Microsoft Imagine Cup is the world’s premier student technology competition. Since 2003, Microsoft has provided a global platform for student teams to bring their novel and disruptive ideas to life. Pakistan has been ranked the fourth highest participating country for Microsoft Imagine Cup 2018 in the world.

Fe Amaan comprises a wearable belt and mobile application providing remote and automated analysis of fetal health on regular basis without harm to the mother or fetus. In case of anomalies in heart rates or movement patterns, the system generates alerts, enabling timely precautionary measures. The system aims to reduce the high rate of miscarriages in Pakistan.

Published in Daily Times, May 25th 2018.