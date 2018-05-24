Govt restricts screening of Indian films on Eid days

The federal government has decided to put a limited restriction on screening of Indian films during the period around Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha, stated a notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today.

The decision was taken “in order to revive and promote local film industry in Pakistan,” read the notification, adding that the restriction shall remain in force for two days before and two weeks after Eid days.

The government directed all the importers and distributors of foreign films to restrain from exhibition/screening of Indian films in cinema houses all over the country during the period mentioned above.