‘Don’t hurt my religious sentiments’ Aamir Liaquat quits live show

LAHORE: Televangelist Aamir Liaquat on Thursday quit live Ramazan transmission protesting one of the scholars in Aalim Kay Bol segment belonging to the Salafi sect Qari Khalil ur Rehman for allegedly defending Indian cleric of the same sect Dr Zakir Naik.

Aamir Liaquat seemingly protesting against Dr Naik’s statement about Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) asked Qari Khalil to condemn it. Qari Khalil in reply said he doesn’t condon the words Dr Naik used and tried to explain that it wasn’t Dr Naik’s first language. Outraged at the ‘soft’ tone of Qari Khalil about Dr Naik, Aamir Liaquat stormed off the stage.

Following him, Brelavi scholar Allama Kokab Noorani Okarvi also stood up and said he will only sit with co-panelist Qari Khalil if he repented otherwise he will also quit.

This is a developing story