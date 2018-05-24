KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident leader Fauzia Kasuri has joined Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) today.

Kasuri announced her decision at a joint news conference with PSP Chief Mustafa Kamal.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kasuri made her resignation public through a letter to PTI chief Imran Khan and other party members. The disgruntled leader bid farewell to her party with good wishes if it forms government after general elections 2018.

Kasuri left the party on the grounds that Khan had gradually deviated from the stance PTI once stood for. She had written in the letter that she was grateful to the chief for providing her a platform from where she could make a difference however, since 2014 she claimed to have been disenchanted by the direction of the party, which she no longer could justify.

Former PTI leader in her letter said she no longer considered PTI as a representative of aspirations of millions undersized citizens seeking transformative change.