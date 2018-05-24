CJP vows support to CPEC, invites Chinese counterpart to Pakistan

BEIJING: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Thursday endorsed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and vouched for judiciary’s support to ease out commercial disputes.

CJP Nisar while talking to the President of the Supreme Peoples Court of China Zhou Qiang in Beijing said that Pakistan’s judiciary will take up measures to ensure that CPEC is implemented smoothly.

CJP stated that the apex court had recently conducted a meeting of all the federal departments and ministries shedding light on CPEC.

He further informed the Qiang of SC’s efforts, stating that it had directed the lower courts not to issue injunctive orders on CPEC projects until and unless arguments of both the parties have been heard.

Furthermore, Nisar said that the gaining momentum of the new judicial cooperation between the two countries was commendable.

He added that there was immense potential for bilateral exchanges in the fields of judicial training, arbitration, automation of judicial systems and the use of technology.

Qiang said that Pakistan China relations have been turned into comprehensive strategic partnership due to the confidence of the leadership of both the countries in its all season friendship.

CJP Nisar extended an invitation to honorable Qiang to attend the upcoming judicial conference on arbitration in Pakistan.