Imran commended Qadri after he attacked parliament and PTV: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said that Imran congratulated Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Tahir-ul-Qadri after the attack on parliament and on the Pakistan Television Corporation’s office in Islamabad (PTV).

While speaking in the National Assembly, Saad said that all parties faced criticism while expressing their views in the NA.

He further said that elections would be held on time, despite the hateful environment in which the PML-N was gearing up to contest the elections.

Rafique ended his tirade by saying that his party was not in favour of disqualifying anyone, and said added that disqualifying politicians from the ‘back door’ was not right.